Installing Fission

Installation guide for Fission installation

Welcome! This guide will get you up and running with Fission on a Kubernetes cluster.

Prerequisites

First, let’s ensure you have the Kubernetes CLI and Helm installed and ready along with a Kubernetes Cluster. If you already have Helm, skip ahead to the fission install.

Kubernetes Cluster

If you don’t have a Kubernetes cluster, here’s a official guide to set one up.

Fission requires Kubernetes 1.19 or higher

Kubectl

Kubectl is a command line interface for running commands against Kubernetes clusters, visit kubectl docs to see how to install it.

Next, ensure you have access to a cluster. Do this by using kubectl to check your Kubernetes version:

kubectl version

Helm

Helm is an installer for Kubernetes. If you already use helm, skip to the next section.

If you cannot use Helm, there is an alternative installation method possible; see installing without Helm.

To install helm, first you’ll need the helm CLI. Visit here to see how to install it.

Helm v2 is deprecated, Fission can be installed via Helm v3. You can skip the following and head over Fission installation if you’re using Helm v3.

Install Fission

With Helm

With 1.15 release, fission-core is removed. Please use fission-all chart for migration. Refer 1.15 release notes for more details. If you are upgrading Fission, do check upgrade guide

serviceType, routerServiceType can be NodePort or LoadBalancer for external access to Fission in below steps. You can use ClusterIP if you want to access Fission from within the cluster. See Customizing the Chart Before Installing. To see all configurable options with detailed comments: helm show values fission-charts/fission-all Checkout Fission on ArtifactHub for chart supported values.

GKE, AKS, EKS See how to add token to kubeconfig if you’re not able to connect to cluster. export FISSION_NAMESPACE = "fission" kubectl create namespace $FISSION_NAMESPACE kubectl create -k "github.com/fission/fission/crds/v1?ref=v1.16.0" helm repo add fission-charts https://fission.github.io/fission-charts/ helm repo update helm install --version v1.16.0 --namespace $FISSION_NAMESPACE fission fission-charts/fission-all Minikube, Docker Desktop, Kind export FISSION_NAMESPACE = "fission" kubectl create namespace $FISSION_NAMESPACE kubectl create -k "github.com/fission/fission/crds/v1?ref=v1.16.0" helm repo add fission-charts https://fission.github.io/fission-charts/ helm repo update helm install --version v1.16.0 --namespace $FISSION_NAMESPACE fission \ --set serviceType = NodePort,routerServiceType = NodePort \ fission-charts/fission-all OpenShift without LoadBalancer export FISSION_NAMESPACE = "fission" kubectl create namespace $FISSION_NAMESPACE kubectl create -k "github.com/fission/fission/crds/v1?ref=v1.16.0" helm repo add fission-charts https://fission.github.io/fission-charts/ helm repo update helm install --version v1.16.0 --namespace $FISSION_NAMESPACE fission \ --set serviceType = NodePort,routerServiceType = NodePort,logger.enableSecurityContext = true \ fission-charts/fission-all OpenShift export FISSION_NAMESPACE = "fission" kubectl create namespace $FISSION_NAMESPACE kubectl create -k "github.com/fission/fission/crds/v1?ref=v1.16.0" helm repo add fission-charts https://fission.github.io/fission-charts/ helm repo update helm install --version v1.16.0 --namespace $FISSION_NAMESPACE fission \ --set logger.enableSecurityContext = true \ fission-charts/fission-all

Without helm

This method uses kubectl apply to install Fission. You can edit the YAML file before applying it to your cluster, if you want to change anything in it. Create namespace for fission installation.

kubectl create namespace fission

If you want to install in another namespace, please consider to use helm or generate yaml for first with helm template command.

Choose one of the following commands to run:

Basic with LoadBalancer kubectl create -k "github.com/fission/fission/crds/v1?ref=v1.16.0" export FISSION_NAMESPACE = "fission" kubectl create namespace $FISSION_NAMESPACE kubectl config set-context --current --namespace = $FISSION_NAMESPACE kubectl apply -f https://github.com/fission/fission/releases/download/v1.16.0/fission-all-v1.16.0.yaml Minikube, Docker Desktop, Kind kubectl create -k "github.com/fission/fission/crds/v1?ref=v1.16.0" export FISSION_NAMESPACE = "fission" kubectl create namespace $FISSION_NAMESPACE kubectl config set-context --current --namespace = $FISSION_NAMESPACE kubectl apply -f https://github.com/fission/fission/releases/download/v1.16.0/fission-all-v1.16.0-minikube.yaml OpenShift kubectl create -k "github.com/fission/fission/crds/v1?ref=v1.16.0" export FISSION_NAMESPACE = "fission" kubectl create namespace $FISSION_NAMESPACE kubectl config set-context --current --namespace = $FISSION_NAMESPACE kubectl apply -f https://github.com/fission/fission/releases/download/v1.16.0/fission-core-v1.16.0-openshift.yaml

Install Fission CLI

Fission CLI helps you to operate Fission. Checkout Fission CLI reference for more.

MacOS curl -Lo fission https://github.com/fission/fission/releases/download/v1.16.0/fission-v1.16.0-darwin-amd64 \ && chmod +x fission && sudo mv fission /usr/local/bin/ Linux curl -Lo fission https://github.com/fission/fission/releases/download/v1.16.0/fission-v1.16.0-linux-amd64 \ && chmod +x fission && sudo mv fission /usr/local/bin/ NixOS nix-env -iA nixos.fission Windows For Windows, you can use the linux binary on WSL. Or you can download this windows executable: fission.exe

Run an example

Finally, you’re ready to use Fission!

It might take one or two mintues for fission to start running. check the status using kubectl get pods -n fission .

Node.js function # Add the stock NodeJS env to your Fission deployment $ fission env create --name nodejs --image fission/node-env # A javascript function that prints "hello world" $ curl -LO https://raw.githubusercontent.com/fission/examples/main/nodejs/hello.js # Upload your function code to fission $ fission function create --name hello-js --env nodejs --code hello.js # Test your function. This takes about 100msec the first time. $ fission function test --name hello-js Hello, world! Python function # Add the stock Python env to your Fission deployment $ fission env create --name python --image fission/python-env # A Python function that prints "hello world" $ curl -LO https://raw.githubusercontent.com/fission/examples/main/python/hello.py # Upload your function code to fission $ fission function create --name hello-py --env python --code hello.py # Test your function. This takes about 100msec the first time. $ fission function test --name hello-py Hello, world! Go function # Add the stock Go env to your Fission deployment $ fission env create --name go --image fission/go-env-1.16 --builder fission/go-builder-1.16 # A Go function that prints "hello world" $ curl -LO https://raw.githubusercontent.com/fission/examples/main/go/hello%20world/hello.go # Upload your function code to fission $ fission function create --name hello-go --env go --src hello.go --entrypoint Handler # Wait for your source code to be built, package status should be succeeded. This may take a few minutes. $ fission pkg list | grep hello-go hello-go-8bb933b5-b12b-499b-a951-ee2245c8f1b5 succeeded go 23 Nov 21 10:55 IST # Test your function. This takes about 100msec the first time. $ fission function test --name hello-go Hello, world! Java function # Add the stock Java env to your Fission deployment $ fission environment create --name java --image fission/jvm-env --builder fission/jvm-builder --keeparchive --version 3 # A Java function that prints "hello world" $ mkdir -p src/main/java/io/fission/ $ curl -L https://raw.githubusercontent.com/fission/examples/main/java/hello-world/src/main/java/io/fission/HelloWorld.java \ -o src/main/java/io/fission/HelloWorld.java # pom.xml contains dependencies for the function. $ curl -LO https://raw.githubusercontent.com/fission/environments/master/jvm/examples/java/pom.xml # Upload your function code to fission via zip $ zip java-src-pkg.zip -r src/ pom.xml $ fission package create --name hello-pkg --env java --src java-src-pkg.zip Package 'hello-pkg' created # Wait for your source code to be built, package status should be succeeded. This may take a few minutes. $ fission pkg list | grep hello-pkg hello-pkg succeeded java 23 Nov 21 11:19 IST # Test your function. This takes about 100msec the first time. $ fission function create --name hello-java --env java --pkg hello-pkg --entrypoint io.fission.HelloWorld $ fission function test --name hello-java Hello World!

What’s next?

If something went wrong, we’d love to help – please drop by the Fission slack and ask for help.

Check out the examples for some example functions.